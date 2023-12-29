Ayodhya Airport: PM to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki airport tomorrow | 5 facts
PM Modi will dedicate three railway projects and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects in Ayodhya on 30 December
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Ayodhya Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The new airport in Ayodhya has been named after sage poet Maharishi Valmiki. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that PM Modi resolved to build modern airports and railway stations. Maharishi Valmiki is credited for writing the epic Ramayana.