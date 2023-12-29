Ayodhya Airport: PM to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki airport tomorrow | 5 facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Ayodhya Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The new airport in Ayodhya has been named after sage poet Maharishi Valmiki. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that PM Modi resolved to build modern airports and railway stations. Maharishi Valmiki is credited for writing the epic Ramayana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are five facts about the new Ayodhya airport: The new Shri Ram International Airport is located about 15 km from the main Ayodhya city.

The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sq m, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The terminal building of Ayodhya Airport is equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant, and many other such features that have been provided to meet GRIHA 5-star ratings.

The Ayodhya airport has an extended runway suitable for A-321/B-737 type aircraft operations.

IndiGo is likely to operate the inaugural flight from Delhi Airport to Ayodhya airport and the commercial services will commence from 6 January.

Apart from the Ayodhya airport, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a greenfield township in Ayodhya being developed at a cost of more than ₹2180 crore. PM Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains (Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express) and six new Vande Bharat trains.

The Prime Minister will dedicate three railway projects worth ₹2300 crore. The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

Furthermore, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects, including the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, the establishment of the CIPET centre, and the construction of offices for the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya.

