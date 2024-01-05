The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to declare Ayodhya Airport as an international airport and name it "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham". "Elevating Ayodhya Airport to international status is paramount for realizing Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists," the government's press release said.

The airport's name, "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham", is named after Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana.

Ayodhya is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, news agency PTI reported.

On December 30, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Later, speaking at a public event, he said Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram.

In the first phase, the airport can handle 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually. Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore.

The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sq m, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings & murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features that have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22. Many guests from across the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

