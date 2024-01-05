Ayodhya airport to be renamed after Maharishi Valmiki, Cabinet greenlights proposal for international airport status
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal to name Ayodhya Airport as “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham”.
The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to declare Ayodhya Airport as an international airport and name it "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham". "Elevating Ayodhya Airport to international status is paramount for realizing Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists," the government's press release said.