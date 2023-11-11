Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh is well-known as the birthplace of Lord Ram, and every year Yogi Adityanath-led UP government celebrates Deepotsav by lighting lakhs of diyas (earthen lamps) along the banks of Saryu river. During the seventh Deepotsav, the Ayodhya administration aims to light 24 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations.

Notably, if the UP government is successful in its endeavor to light 24 lakh diyas, then it will create another Guinness World Record and will surpass its own Guinness Record of last year when the government lit over 16 lakh diyas during Deepotsav celebrations in 2022.

The Deepotsav procession showcased 18 awe-inspiring and divine floats portraying the essence of Lord Ram, captivating the spectators. Jaiveer Singh, the Minister of Tourism and Culture, officially initiated the procession in Ayodhya on Saturday. The parade of floats, illustrating the various facets of Lord Ram's life, began its journey from Udaya Square in Ayodhya and proceeded towards Ram Katha Park.

"Ram Nagari will host a Deepotsav celebration. A new record for lighting the most diyas (lamps) in the world will be set once more. CM Yogi Adityanath will perform Lord Ram's coronation during this festival of lights. The most important aspect will be the presence of diplomats from 50 major countries during Lord Shri Ram's coronation," Jaiveer Singh said on the occasion.

"Ayodhya is the cherished jewel of India, and the cultural message emanating from this celebration will resonate on the global stage, conveying the essence of Indian Sanatan culture to audiences worldwide," the minister added.

Vibrant tableaux

Among the tableau ensemble curated by the Information Department, a diverse spectrum of themes unfolded, encompassing representations of Putreshthi Yagya, the commitment to ensuring security for all within a society devoid of fear, the promotion of Gurukul education and children's rights, the fundamentals of basic education, the sacred union of Ram and Sita, and the government's initiatives in organizing the marriages of daughters.

The visual storytelling within these narratives also encapsulated the empowerment of Ahilya and the Mission Shakti initiative, emphasizing the utmost significance placed on women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

(With inputs from ANI)

