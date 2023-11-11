comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ News / India/  Ayodhya all set for Deepotsav celebrations with record 24 lakh diyas, tableaux, processions
Back Back

Ayodhya all set for Deepotsav celebrations with record 24 lakh diyas, tableaux, processions

 Livemint

During the seventh Deepotsav, the Ayodhya administration aims to light 24 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations

The Deepotsav procession showcased 18 awe-inspiring and divine floats portraying the essence of Lord Ram (ANI)Premium
The Deepotsav procession showcased 18 awe-inspiring and divine floats portraying the essence of Lord Ram (ANI)

Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh is well-known as the birthplace of Lord Ram, and every year Yogi Adityanath-led UP government celebrates Deepotsav by lighting lakhs of diyas (earthen lamps) along the banks of Saryu river. During the seventh Deepotsav, the Ayodhya administration aims to light 24 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations.

Notably, if the UP government is successful in its endeavor to light 24 lakh diyas, then it will create another Guinness World Record and will surpass its own Guinness Record of last year when the government lit over 16 lakh diyas during Deepotsav celebrations in 2022.

The Deepotsav procession showcased 18 awe-inspiring and divine floats portraying the essence of Lord Ram, captivating the spectators. Jaiveer Singh, the Minister of Tourism and Culture, officially initiated the procession in Ayodhya on Saturday. The parade of floats, illustrating the various facets of Lord Ram's life, began its journey from Udaya Square in Ayodhya and proceeded towards Ram Katha Park.

"Ram Nagari will host a Deepotsav celebration. A new record for lighting the most diyas (lamps) in the world will be set once more. CM Yogi Adityanath will perform Lord Ram's coronation during this festival of lights. The most important aspect will be the presence of diplomats from 50 major countries during Lord Shri Ram's coronation," Jaiveer Singh said on the occasion.

"Ayodhya is the cherished jewel of India, and the cultural message emanating from this celebration will resonate on the global stage, conveying the essence of Indian Sanatan culture to audiences worldwide," the minister added.

Vibrant tableaux

Among the tableau ensemble curated by the Information Department, a diverse spectrum of themes unfolded, encompassing representations of Putreshthi Yagya, the commitment to ensuring security for all within a society devoid of fear, the promotion of Gurukul education and children's rights, the fundamentals of basic education, the sacred union of Ram and Sita, and the government's initiatives in organizing the marriages of daughters.

The visual storytelling within these narratives also encapsulated the empowerment of Ahilya and the Mission Shakti initiative, emphasizing the utmost significance placed on women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 07:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App