New Delhi: Around 163 million people watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan ceremony earlier this month, resulting in 7.3 billion viewing minutes across 198 TV channels in India, according to television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council).

The foundation stone-laying ceremony in Ayodhya was attended by 175 dignitaries, including 135 religious leaders, on 5 August. Last November, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of the temple with its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The Ayodhya ceremony, however, did not manage to match the viewership of some other events of national significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 14 April address when he had announced lockdown 2.0 remains unmatched in viewership, having notched up 203 million viewers across 199 TV channels, according to BARC data.

His address to the nation in May on the ₹20 trillion stimulus package and the extension of the lockdown drew 193 million viewers across 197 television channels. In comparison, his video message on 3 April for a nine-minute blackout in honour of frontline workers drew 119 million viewers across 199 TV channels, the announcement of the first phase of the lockdown in March had notched up a viewership of 197 million across 201 channels, and his announcement of a janata curfew in March was viewed by 83 million across 192 channels.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti had told Mint on the day of the ceremony that DD National’s YouTube channel garnered more than 10 million watch minutes. He had added that the tremendous digital traffic for the ceremony’s live coverage was comparable to DD's typical digital performance during other coverages of national significance such as Independence Day and Republic Day.

With blow-by-blow account of Modi laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Indian television channels wentall out to keep audiences engaged. From constructing makeshift sets in their own studios to bursting into religious songs, the small screen had it all.

“By simply giving the event a platform for live telecast across channels (and across the country) TV news amplified a display of majoritarian religious triumphalism not seen since Independence. What sort of coverage they did beyond that is less relevant," Sevanti Ninan, media commentator and founder editor of The Hoot had said.





