Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan ceremony watched by 163 million people

His address to the nation in May on the ₹20 trillion stimulus package and the extension of the lockdown drew 193 million viewers across 197 television channels. In comparison, his video message on 3 April for a nine-minute blackout in honour of frontline workers drew 119 million viewers across 199 TV channels, the announcement of the first phase of the lockdown in March had notched up a viewership of 197 million across 201 channels, and his announcement of a janata curfew in March was viewed by 83 million across 192 channels.