Iqbal Ansari, a former ligitant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Friday received an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony that is scheduled to take place on January 22, his daughter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to PTI, his daughter Shama Parveen said, “My father was handed an invitation (for the upcoming consecration ceremony) earlier in the day." The invitation was delivered to him at his house located in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path.

Ansari had earlier said that the Muslim community respected the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. Sources said the invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad.

The 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ have been sent to invitees from across the nation. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people.

Many senior actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar are invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The Temple Trust has also invited ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rohit Shetty along with producer Mahaveer Jain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Ram Mandir on January 22. The event will see some high-profile dignitaries from across the world and the temple trust has requested devotees to avoid traveling to Ayodhya on the day of the consecration ceremony.

Who is Iqbal Ansari? 1) Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, was seen showering flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade during his roadshow in the temple town on Saturday.

2) Ansari considered it fortunate that PM Modi was visiting Ayodhya for darshan (a holy visit) and suggested that he should perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) "I showered rose petals on Modi jee when his cavalcade from in front of my house. My family members were also present," Iqbal Ansari told PTI.

4) Iqbal pursued the Ayodhya land dispute case after his father died in 2016 who was the oldest litigant in this case.

5) Any settlement of the Ayodhya dispute outside of court was categorically rejected by the litigants Ansari, Haji Mahboob, and Mohammad Umar. A resolution declaring that Muslims would not move the mosque to any other location was passed at a meeting of the local Muslims in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!