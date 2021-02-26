The Centre has approved Uttar Pradesh government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya, said chef minister Yogi Adiyanath on Friday.

"About ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration. The Central government has disbursed ₹250 crore," informed the chief minister.

UP government on Monday made a provision of ₹101 crore for the development of the Ayodhya airport in its budget for 2021-2022.

The under-construction airport in Ayodhya will be named Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport, Ayodhya after Lord Ram.

Besides the provision for the Ayodhya airport which will subsequently be made an international airport, the budget also provides for ₹2,000 crore for increasing the number of airstrips at Jewar Airport from 2 to 6.

Cities like Aligarh, Moradabad, Meerut will also be linked through air service soon, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters after the presentation of the budget by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Under the Special Area Programme, a budget of ₹300 crore is proposed for special schemes of Purvanchal and a budget of ₹210 crore has been proposed for special schemes of Bundelkhand region.

Stressing on industrial and infrastructure development, a budgetary provision of ₹1,107 crore has been made for the Purvanchal Expressway Project, ₹1,492 crore for Bundelkhand Expressway Project and ₹860 crore for Gorakhpur Link Expressway Project.

For the Ganga Expressway Project, which links Meerut to Allahabad, a provision of ₹7,200 crore has been made for land acquisition and ₹489 crore for construction work.

A provision of ₹12,441 crore has been made for the construction of roads and bridges under the Public Works Department and a budget of ₹4,135 crore proposed for the maintenance of roads and bridges. A budget of ₹695 crore has been proposed for connecting villages and habitations with pucca link roads.

It also provides for a budget of ₹440 crore for construction of roads under World Bank Aided Uttar Pradesh Core Road Network Project and ₹208 crore for construction of roads under the Asian Development Bank assisted UP Mukhya Zila Vikas Pariyojna.

Besides, a budget of ₹1,192 crore is proposed for the construction of railway overbridges.

Meanwhile, the state government had also made a provision of ₹2,000 crore for the upcoming Noida International Airport and also announced establishing an ‘electronic city’ near the airport.

Work on the first phase of the Noida International Airport is underway. The airport, being built at an estimated cost of ₹29,560 crore, is touted to be the biggest in India upon completion.

