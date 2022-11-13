Ayodhya: Completion of mosque in lieu of Ram Mandir expected by next year

The trust in charge of the project has stated that the mosque being built in Ayodhya as a result of the Supreme Court's ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case is expected to be completed by December of next year.
The trust in charge of the project has stated that the mosque being built in Ayodhya as a result of the Supreme Court's ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case is expected to be completed by December of next year.
"We hope to get approval to the map of the proposed mosque, hospital, community kitchen, library and research centre from the Ayodhya Development Authority by the end of this month. Soon after we will start the construction of the mosque," Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust secretary Athar Hussain told PTI.
"We hope to get approval to the map of the proposed mosque, hospital, community kitchen, library and research centre from the Ayodhya Development Authority by the end of this month. Soon after we will start the construction of the mosque," Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust secretary Athar Hussain told PTI.
The remaining buildings on the five-acre Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Complex will be built after the Dhannipur Ayodhya Mosque, which is expected to be finished by the end of December 2023, he said.
The remaining buildings on the five-acre Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Complex will be built after the Dhannipur Ayodhya Mosque, which is expected to be finished by the end of December 2023, he said.
In its ruling on the long-running Ayodhya dispute, the Supreme Court mandated that a Ram temple be built on the 2.77-acre site where the Babri Masjid once stood and that five acres be set aside for the construction of a mosque within the district in Uttar Pradesh.
In its ruling on the long-running Ayodhya dispute, the Supreme Court mandated that a Ram temple be built on the 2.77-acre site where the Babri Masjid once stood and that five acres be set aside for the construction of a mosque within the district in Uttar Pradesh.
Given that the upcoming parliamentary election is set for early 2024, it is important that the temple and mosque are finished at this precise moment.
Given that the upcoming parliamentary election is set for early 2024, it is important that the temple and mosque are finished at this precise moment.
In addition to deciding to build a mosque, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board also decided to build a hospital, community kitchen, library, and research institute through the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust.
In addition to deciding to build a mosque, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board also decided to build a hospital, community kitchen, library, and research institute through the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust.
"The trust will start the construction of all proposed structures simultaneously and the mosque is likely to be completed first because of its small size. Although no deadline has been fixed, it will hopefully be constructed within a year's time," Hussain said.
"The trust will start the construction of all proposed structures simultaneously and the mosque is likely to be completed first because of its small size. Although no deadline has been fixed, it will hopefully be constructed within a year's time," Hussain said.
Efforts are being made to raise funds for the construction of the mosque and other structures in the complex, he added.
Efforts are being made to raise funds for the construction of the mosque and other structures in the complex, he added.
Hussain predicted that the hospital would open with 100 beds before expanding to 200. Initially able to serve 1,000 people per day, the community kitchen will eventually be able to serve 2,000 people.
Hussain predicted that the hospital would open with 100 beds before expanding to 200. Initially able to serve 1,000 people per day, the community kitchen will eventually be able to serve 2,000 people.
According to him, the trust made the decision to construct a library and an Indo-Islamic Research Centre so that the locals could use them.
According to him, the trust made the decision to construct a library and an Indo-Islamic Research Centre so that the locals could use them.
Hussain stated that the fire department had raised concerns about the mosque's narrow approach road about a month ago while reviewing the application for obtaining NOC from the department for the mosque and other facilities.
Hussain stated that the fire department had raised concerns about the mosque's narrow approach road about a month ago while reviewing the application for obtaining NOC from the department for the mosque and other facilities.
This was immediately reported to the district administration. The administration has finished measuring the additional land that will be provided to widen the approach road, the trust secretary reported.
This was immediately reported to the district administration. The administration has finished measuring the additional land that will be provided to widen the approach road, the trust secretary reported.
According to him, no construction can be done on the land the government gave to the Waqf Board without changing its use because it is listed in the revenue records as agricultural land.
According to him, no construction can be done on the land the government gave to the Waqf Board without changing its use because it is listed in the revenue records as agricultural land.
"The trust has already applied for change in its land use and the administration has assured it of completing the entire process and approve the map within 15 days," he said.
"The trust has already applied for change in its land use and the administration has assured it of completing the entire process and approve the map within 15 days," he said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.