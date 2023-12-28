From a temple motif along with Jai Shri Ram to the Swastika symbol, the Ram Path and other prominent streets in Ayodhya have been decorated with Hindu-theme artwork ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹11,100 crore to revamp civic facilities and develop world-class infrastructure in the holy city on December 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Ayodhya Dham Junction and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains. He will also inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya to enhance accessibility to the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir.

The name of Ayodhya Junction was changed to Ayodhya Dham Junction on Wednesday

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport and will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹15,700 crore in the state. These include projects worth about ₹11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about ₹4,600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Workers clean a sculpture of a Hindu classical music instrument installed at Ayodhya on December 27, 2023

Last week, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials that Ayodhya should be adorned in the same way during PM Modi's events on December 30 as it would be for the preparations on January 22, 2024, for the consecration (Pran-Pratishtha) event of Lord Ram, reported ANI.

Ayodhya Dham Junction illuminated with colourful lights on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the redeveloped railway station on December 30

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to adorn the four main routes in Ayodhya (Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Dharma Path) attractively with flowers. He directed that the four main routes should be decorated with lighting and facade works. During this process, footpaths should be decorated with beautiful flower pots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shutters of shops along a road decorated with Hindu-theme artwork in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

The route from the airport to Naya Ghat should be decorated with attractive flowers, similar to how the four-lane route from Sultanpur Road to the airport has been decorated with floral arrangements, the chief minister instructed.

A massive cleanliness campaign is going on in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit

The railing of the Ayodhya Bypass on the National Highway Lucknow-Gorakhpur will be painted with attractive colours and beautiful flowers and pots will be placed in its median.

Vehicles move on a road adorned with 'Surya Stambhs'

The divider on the NHAI Bypass route is planned to be painted with radiant colours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Hindu temple illuminated with lights on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya

There should be no dust or dirt on any roads in Ayodhya, the chief minister has given clear instructions.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

