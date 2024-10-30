Ayodhya Deepotsav: 28 lakh diyas to create Guinness World Record as Ram Temple decked up for first Diwali– 10 key points

  • Ayodhya Deepotsav festivities: Another record to be attempted during ‘aarti’, with 1,100 diyas at Sarayug Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Decorations at one of the gates of the Ram temple ahead of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
Decorations at one of the gates of the Ram temple ahead of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Wednesday.(PTI)

As Ayodhya gears up for its first Deepotsav celebration following the consecration of the Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for a historic Guinness World Record attempt by lighting nearly 28 lakh diyas at the temple on Wednesday.

Another record will also be attempted during the aarti, with 1,100 diyas at the Sarayug Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas.

 

“This is the first 'Deepotsav' after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and every effort has been made to give grandeur and divinity to this programme. Many things will be made to create new records this year. In today's programme, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be here,” Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh said.

 

“CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the event... Artists are coming from many countries. The special thing this year will be that we have managed to light 28 lakh diyas by breaking all our previous records. Apart from this, we will also perform Aarti with 1,100 diyas at the Sarayug Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas. That too will create a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records,” he added.

 

Here are some key points of the Deepotsav event –

  1. The Ayodhya city will light up with an astonishing 28 lakh diyas along the banks of the Saryu River.
  2. This year's Deepotsav features 18 vibrant tableaux depicting key events from Lord Ram's life such as his education, his marriage to Sita, and the iconic Bharat Milap.
  3. The festivities aim to showcase Ayodhya’s rich cultural heritage and deep devotion associated with this auspicious occasion.
  4. The entrance gate, adorned with real flowers, adds to the charm of this year's celebration.
  5. The festivities will also include performances by international artists from six countries during the international Ram Leela.
  6. The culmination of this grand celebration will occur on October 30, coinciding with the Ramlila performance at Ram Katha Park.
  7. A procession with vibrant tableaux bearing characters from Ramayan made its way through the temple town on Wednesday as part of the Deepotsav celebration.
  8. An order for the 28 lakh diyas was placed with the local artisans.
  9. The government has made arrangements to host around 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats.
  10. Forty jumbo LED screens have been set up to beam the event live.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:13 PM IST
