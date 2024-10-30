As Ayodhya gears up for its first Deepotsav celebration following the consecration of the Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for a historic Guinness World Record attempt by lighting nearly 28 lakh diyas at the temple on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another record will also be attempted during the aarti, with 1,100 diyas at the Sarayug Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is the first 'Deepotsav' after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and every effort has been made to give grandeur and divinity to this programme. Many things will be made to create new records this year. In today's programme, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be here," Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh said.

"CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the event... Artists are coming from many countries. The special thing this year will be that we have managed to light 28 lakh diyas by breaking all our previous records. Apart from this, we will also perform Aarti with 1,100 diyas at the Sarayug Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas. That too will create a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records," he added.

Here are some key points of the Deepotsav event –