Ayodhya Deepotsav: UP govt sets two new world records with 26.17 lakh diyas, 2,128 people performing aarti together

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Deepotsav 2025, and said that the festival has played a pivotal role in shaping a renewed identity for Uttar Pradesh on the global stage.

Updated19 Oct 2025, 09:57 PM IST
An aerial view of diyas lit during Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river
An aerial view of diyas lit during Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday set two new world records at this year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya: 26.17 lakh diyas lit at the same place as 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together for the grand celebrations in the temple town.

Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records made the announcement after verifying the count of the diyas using drones.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat presented the Guinness certificate to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The first Guinness award was given for the largest display of oil lamps (26,17,215) achieved jointly by the UP Department of Tourism, the Ayodhya administration, and the Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University.

Another award was given for the largest number of people performing 'aarti' simultaneously. The tourism department, the district administration and the Saryu Aarti Samiti in Ayodhya jointly achieved this feat, the statement said.

A grand collective aarti performed by 2,100 people in Ayodhya
‘Truly spectacular’: Guinness World Records Adjudicator

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Richard Stenning said that his team witnessed an “amazing display” of the many diyas lit for the Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River.

“Today, we have witnessed an amazing display. 26,17,215 oil lamps, it is officially a Guinness World Record,” he told ANI.

Richard said that it is a “truly spectacular thing,” and every year, it is getting grander every year. “It is an honour to be here. It is incredible...”

‘Uttar Pradesh is not compromised’: CM Yogi Adityanath

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Deepotsav 2025, and said that the festival has played a pivotal role in shaping a renewed identity for Uttar Pradesh on the global stage.

“I extend my wishes to the people of the state on Deepotsav 2025. Through this program of Deepotsav, we have tried to create an identity for Uttar Pradesh. To ensure that the identity of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh is not compromised and no one dares to play with their faith, after the formation of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, we have made continuous efforts,” the CM said.

Highlighting the scale and inclusivity of this year's Deepotsav, he noted that over 26.71 lakh diyas were lit in Ayodhya Dham, crafted by local artisans from the Prajapati and Kumhar communities, underscoring the government's commitment to empowering traditional potter communities.

(With agency inputs)

