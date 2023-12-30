The renovated Ayodhya Dham Junction features a range of contemporary amenities, including elevators, escalators, food plazas, childcare rooms, and shops catering to religious and puja requirements.

As the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the renovated Railway station. Vaishnaw emphasized that the station has been constructed in alignment with the cultural and traditional values of the nation. The Northern Railway said the construction of the three-storey building and new amenities at the station, situated at walking distance from the Ram Temple, cost ₹241 crore. Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya airport, revamped railway station, Amrit Bharat trains today. Full Schedule here

“The new station building has a footprint of 140mx32.6m. An additional front porch of 140mx12m is also provided over the drop-off zone to protect the passengers from adverse weather conditions," it said.

As reported by ANI, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, railway station and other infrastructure in Ayodhya are being developed. Ayodhya Dham station has been built according to the culture and tradition of our country. This is the vision of our Prime Minister."

He said that many things in the revamping of the railway station are new. “The Minister said the holding area of the station is very spacious, and a 100-foot of roof plaza has been built there," he added.