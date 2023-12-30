The renovated Ayodhya Dham Junction features a range of contemporary amenities, including elevators, escalators, food plazas, childcare rooms, and shops catering to religious and puja requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the renovated Railway station.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the station has been constructed in alignment with the cultural and traditional values of the nation.

The Northern Railway said the construction of the three-storey building and new amenities at the station, situated at walking distance from the Ram Temple, cost ₹241 crore.

"The new station building has a footprint of 140mx32.6m. An additional front porch of 140mx12m is also provided over the drop-off zone to protect the passengers from adverse weather conditions," it said.

As reported by ANI, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, railway station and other infrastructure in Ayodhya are being developed. Ayodhya Dham station has been built according to the culture and tradition of our country. This is the vision of our Prime Minister."

He said that many things in the revamping of the railway station are new. "The Minister said the holding area of the station is very spacious, and a 100-foot of roof plaza has been built there," he added.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the inclusion of a roof plaza is a crucial element in PM Modi's vision for railway station redevelopment. "Big roof plaza has been built here so that passengers can sit, local products can be sold, children can play...this will be a standard feature in all the railway stations that are being redeveloped," he said.

Constructed at a cost exceeding ₹240 crore, the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station features a contemporary three-storey building equipped with advanced amenities including lifts, escalators, food plazas, and childcare rooms. Significantly, the station is designed to be 'accessible for all' and has received certification as a green station building from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Around 11:15 AM, he is set to launch the Amrit Bharat trains, introducing a novel category of superfast passenger trains in the country. The Amrit Bharat Express, characterized by LHB push-pull configuration and non-air-conditioned coaches, aims to elevate the passenger experience through upgraded amenities.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate two Amrit Bharat trains, namely the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. In addition, six new Vande Bharat Trains will be launched, contributing to the expansion of the nation's rail network.

The Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on routes such as Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore-Madgaon, and Jalna-Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI)

