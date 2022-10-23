Ayodhya Diwali celebrations: PM Modi to launch ‘Deepotsav Mahotsav’ today

During the Deepotsav Mahotsav, around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit today as part of Diwali celebrations that will also include fireworks, a laser show, and the staging of Ramlilas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set to begin his visit to Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali 2022, will attend the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations on Sunday after offering prayers to Lord Ram at the under-construction Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
As per PTI reports, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots.
People in large number thronged Ram ki Paidi on Saturday evening to have a feel of the Deepotsav, however, the earthen lamps placed there were not lit. Volunteers were seen urging the crowd to watch their steps. Many excited youngsters were busy talking selfies and pictures with the dazzling Diwali view of Ram mandir.
Deepotsav organizers informed PTI that all the volunteers have been instructed to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and to maintain approximately two to three feet of distance between two squares.
“There will also be a laser show, 3D projection mapping show, fireworks, and Ramlila staging by cultural troops from other countries and states. At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a ‘pushpak vimana’," Rinwa told PTI.
He said that an aarti of the Saryu river will also be performed on this occasion.
Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Hindi wrote, "Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram." He also tweeted the new logo of the event.
Ayurved doctor RP Pandey said, "It seems that the 'tretayuga' (the era of Lord Ram) has returned to Ayodhya. This Deepotsav is going to be more grand and memorable for us as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming for the event."
"Deepotsav is an occasion, which is characterised by happiness, excitement and enthusiasm. People themselves are decorating the city using rangolis," Lavkush Srivastava said.
A look at PM Modi's schedule in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to perform a ‘puja’ at the Ram temple. He will also inspect the construction work of the Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of the Lord, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.
Around 6.30 pm, the Prime Minister will witness an ‘aarti’ on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.
Notably, this is the sixth edition of Deepotsav Mahotsav and it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in-person in the celebrations.
Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.
PM Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Elaborating on the security arrangement for the Deepotsav, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma told PTI, "In all, 4,000 cops will be on security and safety duty for the event. Crowd management is a major priority, so that the devotees, tourists and artists do not face any problem." He added that traffic diversions have also been planned at various places in the city.
