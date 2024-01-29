Ayodhya DM adjusts school timings from 10 am to 3 pm due to severe cold weather
Due to severe cold weather, school timings in Ayodhya have been adjusted from 10 am to 3 pm until February 3. Necessary arrangements will be made to protect students from the cold.
Due to the severe cold weather prevailing in the district, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar has adjusted the school timings, extending them from 10 am to 3 pm until February 3. This revised schedule applies to all classes up to 12 across various boards in Ayodhya. The District Magistrate has also issued directives to ensure necessary arrangements are made to protect students from the cold during these adjusted school hours, according to a report by ANI.