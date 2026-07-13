Ayodhya donation theft row: SC seeks status report from SIT, response form Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a status report from the UP‑constituted SIT probing Ram Temple donation embezzlement. The SC also sought a response from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"We direct SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report . Post this matter for further consideration on next Monday. Please also mention the composition of SIT in the status report", a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana said.