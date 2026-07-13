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Ayodhya donation theft row: SC seeks status report from SIT, response form Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked for an update from the UP SIT regarding the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and requested details on the SIT's composition, scheduling further discussion for the following week.

Written By Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published13 Jul 2026, 12:54 PM IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday sought a status report from the UP‑constituted SIT probing Ram Temple donation embezzlement. The SC also sought a response from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"We direct SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report . Post this matter for further consideration on next Monday. Please also mention the composition of SIT in the status report", a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana said.

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