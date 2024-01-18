Ayodhya: 'Ganesh Pujan' to be held on day 3 of Ram temple pre-consecration rituals
The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.
With just a couple of days left for Ayodhya Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony, 'Ganesh Pujan' and 'Varun Pujan' will be held on January 18 as part of the rituals being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony, PTI quoted a priest as saying.
