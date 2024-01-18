With just a couple of days left for Ayodhya Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony, 'Ganesh Pujan' and 'Varun Pujan' will be held on January 18 as part of the rituals being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony, PTI quoted a priest as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Wednesday night, the idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, while a 'Kalash Pujan' was held earlier in the day. The rituals started on Tuesday, and Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that these will continue till January 21.

"The idol of Ram Lalla has been kept inside the sanctum sanctorum but it is not 'virajmaan' (installed) yet. There is a technical issue and engineers will be looking into it," priest Arun Dixit told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, the idol will be cleansed with water as part of the 'Jaladhivas' ritual and 'Ganesh Pujan' and 'Varun Pujan' will be held," he added.

The priest said that 121 priests will be assigned puja tasks and there will also be a 'Vastu Puja' outside the sanctum sanctorum on the temple premises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.

On the day of the consecration, the minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted.

e-cart service: Officials said battery-operated carts will be made available for devotees visiting Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-carts or golf carts will offer free rides to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women while the fare for others will be announced soon, they said.

Half day All central government offices across the country will observe half a day on January 22 due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a Personnel Ministry order stated on Thursday.

All central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments will remain closed till 2.30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order said, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024,"

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told PTI that the decision has been taken in view of the "overwhelming" public sentiments.

"There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!