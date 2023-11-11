Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya gears up for grand Deepotsav with over 24 lakh diyas | Watch video

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to hold grand Deepotsav with over 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats on the eve of Diwali.

Premium Ayodhya: Earthen lamps lit up on the banks of the Saryu river as part of the Deepotsav celebrations, ahead of the Diwali festival (UP Tourism Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is all set to hold a grand Deepotsav on Saturday (11 November) on the eve of Diwali. Over 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats will illuminate the city on Saturday evening. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the Shobha Yatra on Saturday. Diwali 2023 Picks: Nirmal Bang suggests these 10 stocks for Samvat 2080 The state Tourism Minister said that more than 50 envoys will be witnesses to Sanatan culture as they participate in the Deepavali festivities.

Ayodhya Deepotsav began in 2017 when Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Since then, every year, lakhs of diyas get lit in the land of Lord Ram around Diwali festiwal.

The grand Deepotsav programme in Ayodhya will commence at 3 pm on Saturday.

The Deepotsav will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Almost all ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government will be present in Ayodhya. After the Deepotsav, a laser show was organised in the city. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya at 2 pm.

The High Commissioners and Ambassadors of more than 50 countries will be included. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will also participate in the programme.

Around 25000 volunteers from Avadh University and the Ayodhya district administration have been roped in to light the diyas at the same time. The team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be counting the lamps with the help of a drone camera.

Adityanath will perform Saryu Aarti at 6.30 pm and inaugurate the festival of lights at Ram Ki Paidi, the series of ghats on the Saryu river bank, at 7.30 pm. The Chief Minister, along with the guests, will witness Ramlila from four countries. Yogi Adityanath will be staying the night at Ayodhya.

