‘Ayodhya haar gaye’ – TMC MP Mahua Moitra mocks BJP's defeat

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra once again targeted the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party for facing defeat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Faizabad, a high-profile seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the TMC MP from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal shared a video of Indian writer and comedian Varun Grover, in which he is heard mocking the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya, which falls under the Faizabad constituency.

"When I wake at 2 am, I laugh for at least half an hour after thinking about Ayodhya. My cats wonder if I have gone mad. I tell them 'vo Ayodhya haar gaye'," Grover said in a video shared by second-time TMC MP Mahua Moitra on X (formerly Twitter).

She captioned the video, “Thank you Uttar Pradesh for giving us all the last laugh. (SIC)"

Take a look at the video below:

The Faizabad parliamentary constituency includes Ayodhya and Faizabad, which have five Vidhan sabha segments: Dariyabad, Radauli, Milkipur, Bikapur, and Ayodhya.

Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad defeated BJP's Lallu Singh in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Faizabad. The SP's win grabbed the limelight since, in January this year, the Ram Mandir was inaugurated for a public visit, which the ruling party had banked upon for winning.

Recently, the MP, while speaking to the media, described himself as the real follower of Lord Ram and added that they are the real Ram bhakts and not BJP.

“We are the real Ram bhakts; they did politics in the name of Ram for attaining power. It is a big achievement for me to emerge victorious from this historic religious centre. I am thankful to the respected voters of Ayodhya," he said recently.

Recently, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered a case against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly posting an objectionable post on social media platform X against National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma.

Moitra underwent a hysterectomy last year around the time she was asked to vacate her house after suspension from the Lok Sabha.

