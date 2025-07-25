Ayodhya horror: Kin dump elderly woman on road in dead of night; she dies hours later

In a tragic incident, an elderly woman in Ayodhya died after she was allegedly abandoned by her kin late at night near the roadside in Kishundaspur locality, the Times of India reported on Friday.

The report added that the elderly woman, who was abandoned to suffer in the cold, was spotted by the people lying unattended on Thursday morning in Ramnagari.

The police personnel admitted the elderly woman to Ayodhya Medical College, however, she succumbed to her condition during the treatment.

The entire incident of abandoning the elderly woman by her kin was captured on CCTV, which shows an e-rickshaw arriving at the spot and three individuals leaving the woman by the roadside.

Meanwhile, the police are scanning the video and trying to identify the vehicle and people involved.

On being asked who the people were who had abandoned the old woman and the reason she was left behind, SP City Chakrapni Tripathi said, as quoted by TOI, “We have obtained CCTV footage showing a man and two women abandoning her. Efforts are underway to trace them and determine the identity of the deceased. Strict action will be taken against the culprits once identification is confirmed and postmortem is completed.”

Following the incident, it has sparked widespread outrage and city residents have demanded strict punishment of the inhumane act, add the report.

Another incident: In another shocking incident, a 60-year-old man in Japan was arrested after police found his mother’s dead body in her flat. Amazingly, the man had been there for 10 years.

Takehisa Miyawaki said he did not report her death due to social phobia. The man has no job or permanent home.

In May, the case came to light when a government worker in Kobe saw Miyawaki limping on the road. When asked about his identity and mother, Miyawaki stayed silent. This made the official suspicious, and he informed the police.

In June, police went to the flat registered under Miyawaki’s mother’s name. They found piles of garbage. Later, they discovered a skeleton in the toilet.