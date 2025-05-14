Ayodhya news: 14 temples in Ram Mandir complex to be consecrated on June 5; event to coincide with Ganga Dussehra

Fourteen temples within the Ram Temple complex in the holy city of Ayodhya are scheduled to be consecrated on June 5, reported news agency PTI.

The mega event will coincide with the Ganga Dussehra festival.

The temples slated for consecration include six located within the main precinct — dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Sun God, Ganapati, Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati, and Goddess Annapurna.

Seven other temples are situated in the Sapt Mandapam area, housing deities and revered figures such as Sage Vashistha, Valmiki, Agastya, Vishwamitra, Ahalya, Shabari, and Nishadraj.

Additionally, an idol of Lakshman, in the form of Sheshavatar, will also be consecrated in the Sheshavatar Temple.

The consecration will be marked by an elaborate three-day festival from June 3 to June 5, the PTI report said, citing Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

However, the rituals are set to commence on May 30, beginning with the installation of the Shiva Lingam in the Shiv Temple located within the complex.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple was held on January 22, 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 101 Vedic scholars from Kashi and Ayodhya will oversee the rituals, including worship of the 'Yagyashala', recitation of the Valmiki Ramayana, chanting of mantras, readings from the four Vedas, and other traditional ceremonies, said the report.

For the consecration ceremonies, two-foot-tall marble thrones have been crafted for the installation of the deities in the respective temples. The idols will be placed on these thrones, trust officials told PTI.

The event is expected to draw a large number of devotees and will further enhance the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ram Temple complex, said the officials. Advertisement

Ram Mandir complex to have 60% green cover More than half of the Ram Temple complex will be developed as green space, prioritising environmental conservation, the temple's trust said earlier this month.

Nripendra Mishra, chairman of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said that 60 per cent of the complex will have green cover and the entire area will adhere to a zero-discharge policy to prevent any pollution in Ayodhya city.