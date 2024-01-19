Ayodhya news: First photo of 'Ram Lalla' inside Ram Temple | See pics

Ahead of Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration ceremony, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum. After various rituals were performed in the sanctum sanctorum throughout the day on Thursday, the child form of the Lord was placed at its appointed place. Now the cover has been removed from all places except his Shri Mukh. The full unveiling of the idol is likely to be done on the occasion of Pran Pratistha only. Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: UP Minister hands over 10,000 Firozabad bracelets

View Full Image Ayodhya: A representative idol of Ram Lalla at the premises of Shri Ram Temple, ahead of the consecration ceremony. (PTI)

Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka has carved the idol of 'Ram Lalla'. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple (Pran Pratishta ceremony) will be held in Ayodhya on 22 January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', however, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

View Full Image Ayodhya: A representative idol of Ram Lalla at the premises of Shri Ram Temple, ahead of the consecration ceremony. (Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshet)

Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said that the consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to be completed by 1 pm on January 22.

'Ganesh Pujan' to be held on day 3 of Ram temple pre-consecration rituals

Rituals leading to the consecration ceremony have already begun at the temple, constructed at what many devout believe marks the spot where Lord Ram was born.