Ayodhya news: Lights worth ₹50 lakh stolen on roads leading to Ram Mandir

Ayodhya news: Bamboo lights Gobo projectors worth 50 lakh stolen on Ram Path and Bhakti Path

Published14 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
A general view of the audience during the opening of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, India, Jan. 22, 2024.
A general view of the audience during the opening of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, India, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP)

Ayodhya news: Nearly 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 Gobo projectors worth 50 lakh were found missing on Bhakti Path and Ram Path key routes to reach Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reported Hindustan Times. 

According to a Hindustan Times report, private firms, Yash Enterprises and Krishna automobiles, had installed as many as 6,400 bamboo lights on Ram Path and 96 gobo projector lights Bhakti Path. Ram Path is the main road leading to Ayodhya's Ram temple, connecting Shringar Ghat to Hanuman Garhi and then finally to the temple.

(More to come)

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
