Ayodhya news: Lights worth ₹50 lakh stolen on roads leading to Ram Mandir

Ayodhya news: Nearly 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 Gobo projectors worth ₹50 lakh were found missing on Bhakti Path and Ram Path key routes to reach Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a Hindustan Times report, private firms, Yash Enterprises and Krishna automobiles, had installed as many as 6,400 bamboo lights on Ram Path and 96 gobo projector lights Bhakti Path. Ram Path is the main road leading to Ayodhya's Ram temple, connecting Shringar Ghat to Hanuman Garhi and then finally to the temple.