Ram Lalla's idol that will be installed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be in the form of a five-year-old boy. The 51-inch tall idol will be made of black stone and will be placed on the ground of the temple, said Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust while sharing the details about the temple and its idol.

He also said that the stone used for making idol will not tarnish after coming in contact with milk and other items. He highlighted the sculptor's special effort to ensure that Ram Lalla's idol reflects the pride of a king, the innocence of a child and divinity of Lord Vishnu.

“The idol made of Lord Shri Ram Lalla is in the form of a five-year-old child. The statue is 51 inches tall, made of black stone, and is very attractively made," Rai told media on Saturday.

He also said that the idol of Lord Ram lalla would be placed on the ground of the temple. Whereas, idol of Lord Ram's brothers besides Sita and Hanuman will be placed on the first floor of the temple. However, the installation of the rest of the idols on first floor would require additional eight months after the inauguration of the temple.

The idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ has been carved by Karnataka's renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol would be installed in the temple on Januayry 22. The formal announcement regarding the selection of the idol is still awaited.

The worship of the idol will begin on January 16 and the installation ceremony of the idol will take place on January 18. Rai also told mediapersons that Lord Shri Ram's idol's length has been fixed in such a way that the "ninth date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, Lord Surya himself will anoint Shri Ram as sunrays will directly fall on his forehead at 12 noon making it shine," reported News18.

