Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is one of the holiest cities in India where pilgrims flock to ask for heavenly favors. Popularly known for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, there are numerous other places of worship in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

After the Supreme Court decision on the disputed land in 2019, Ayodhya witnessed an infrastructure boost and many other initiatives are still underway to enhance its position as a global hub for religious tourism. In addition, transportation infrastructure has also been upgraded by connecting the city by air, rail, and road to every part of the nation.

If you are looking for a devotional vacation itinerary to get closer to divine spirituality, then Ayodhya can be your first choice.

List of famous temples in Ayodhya

1) Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir: It is believed that the Hindu deity Ram or Lord Vishu's seventh incarnation was born at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. For over a billion Hindus, the site holds immense significance as Ram was raised near the Sarayu River, as per the Hindu epic Ramayana. Every Ram devotee who views him as the Maryada Purushottam (the ideal man) has to visit this Ram temple in Ayodhya. On January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha.

2) Hanuman Garhi: In Ayodhya, devotees must visit Hanuman Garhi, a temple built in the 10th century honoring Lord Hanuman. Ayodhya's guardian, Lord Hanuman, is said to have lived in the Sai Nagar temple. Ayodhya's Ram Temple is traditionally visited after Hanuman Garhi. The temple has 76 staircases leading up to the entrance, and it is perched on a hill. The temple contains a 6-inch-tall idol of Hanuman as well as statues of the god and his mother, Anjani, inside an interior cave.

3) Shri Kale Ram Mandir: The Shri Kale Ram Temple, situated in Ayodhya's Theri Bazaar, is the only temple in India that has an idol of Lord Ram alongside his three brothers, Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrughna. Being the most significant temple in Ayodhya, it draws worshippers from all over the world and contains idols of Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita. Visitors can stay at the temple's guesthouse as well.

4) Swaminarayan Temple: Many saints and priests who are seeking spiritual enlightenment must visit the well-known Swaminarayan temple in Ayodhya, where the yogi Ghanshyam Maharaj performed holy rituals. The two umbrellas at the temple, which is on Patrapur Road, indicate the homes that were destroyed to make room for inns. The temple also features exquisitely carved images of Harikrishna Maharaj and Radha Krishna Deva. When Shri Swaminarayan moved to Ayodhya from Chhapaiya, he once lived in the temple.

5) Nageshwarnath Mandir: Another ancient temple in Ayodhya is the Nageshwarnath Temple, which was constructed for his beloved Naga Kanya by Kush, the son of Lord Rama. The temple honors Lord Nageshwarnath, a local deity, and was constructed around 750 AD. Shiva devotees frequently travel there for pilgrimage, particularly during the festivals of Mahashivaratri and Trayodashi. It is said that Safar Jung's minister Naval Rai rebuilt the temple in 1750. In Ayodhya, the temple is close to the Theri Bazaar.

