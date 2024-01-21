Ram Mandir Inauguration: The upcoming ‘Pran Prathishtha’ ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, has prompted Himachal Pradesh to declare it a public holiday in honour of this significant Hindu event.

According to an official statement, “It is hereby notified that the full day of 22nd January, 2024 (Monday) shall be observed as a Public Holiday in all Departments/Boards/Corporations/ Schools/Colleges/ Universities etc. of Himachal Pradesh Government to enable its employees on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya."

View Full Image The Himachal Pradesh Government declares a public holiday in the state on January 22. (Photo: ANI)

It further read, “The above holiday will be applicable to the daily wage employees and also be the holiday within the meaning of Section 25 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881."

Earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22 on the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on January 22," the memo read.

Moreover, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor approved half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices on January 22 on account of Ram Temple event in Ayodhya, a Raj Niwas official told ANI on Saturday. Earlier, the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi will remain closed for half-day, till 2:30 pm, on January 22.

Organizations and groups worldwide have organized various activities to align with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the majestic temple on January 22.

(With inputs from ANI)

