Himachal Pradesh declares public holiday for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22 January
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Himachal Pradesh has declared January 22 as a public holiday in honour of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple.
Ram Mandir Inauguration: The upcoming ‘Pran Prathishtha’ ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, has prompted Himachal Pradesh to declare it a public holiday in honour of this significant Hindu event.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message