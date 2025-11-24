Ayodhya prepares for Ram Temple ‘Dhwajarohan’: What’s planned and who will hoist the flag?

As Ayodhya braces for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ or flag hoisting ceremony on Tuesday, 25 November, the preparations for the grand event at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple are in full swing.

According to Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, ‘Dhwajarohan’ is not only a public celebration but also an announcement to devotees worldwide that the temple construction is complete.

Preparations, Events and Facts The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and the city of Ayodhya are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations.

Around 100 tons of flowers have been used to decorate Ayodhya for the mega sacred event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high ‘shikhara’ of the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi temple.

An Aarti will be performed on the day the PM hoists the flag.

The list of invitees comprises not only VIPs but also devotees from diverse sections of society, including individuals who have never been invited before.

A large number of devotees reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday morning for the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony.

The flag is 22 feet long and 11 feet wide. It will be raised on a 42-foot pole atop the 161-foot spire of the Ram temple.

The flag to be hoisted carries three symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the 'Mandar' and 'Parijat' trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

Indologist Lalit Mishra's discovery has restored Ayodhya's ancient flag to its rightful place. Mishra identified the flag while studying a painting from the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar, and later confirmed its mention in the Valmiki Ramayana's Ayodhya Kand.

Nripendra Mishra told ANI that the Lord is now in his rightful place in the temple. In a way, it is like an announcement of the same to the world, to the devotees - that the construction work is now complete, he said.

“Lord Ram's family now resides on the first floor - His brother, His closest 'sevak' Hanuman ji, and Sita ji now reside in the family temple. Aarti of this too will be done on the day the PM hoists the flag. So, it is really significant,” Mishra told the news agency.

“Don't think that this (list of 6000-8000 invitees) comprises VIPs. There are people who were never invited before. They will represent the section with whom Lord Ram shared a meal and used their facilities. We have been hearing tales of Nishad ji and Shabari mata since childhood. So, this is a vast community. They will all be here,” he said.

Mishra further added that Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is overseeing all arrangements.