Ayodhya prepares for Ram Temple ‘Dhwajarohan’: What’s planned and who will hoist the flag?

As Ayodhya braces for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ or flag hoisting ceremony on Tuesday, 25 November, the preparations for the grand event at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple are in full swing.
According to Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, ‘Dhwajarohan’ is not only a public celebration but also an announcement to devotees worldwide that the temple construction is complete.
Nripendra Mishra told ANI that the Lord is now in his rightful place in the temple. In a way, it is like an announcement of the same to the world, to the devotees - that the construction work is now complete, he said.
“Lord Ram's family now resides on the first floor - His brother, His closest 'sevak' Hanuman ji, and Sita ji now reside in the family temple. Aarti of this too will be done on the day the PM hoists the flag. So, it is really significant,” Mishra told the news agency.
“Don't think that this (list of 6000-8000 invitees) comprises VIPs. There are people who were never invited before. They will represent the section with whom Lord Ram shared a meal and used their facilities. We have been hearing tales of Nishad ji and Shabari mata since childhood. So, this is a vast community. They will all be here,” he said.
Mishra further added that Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is overseeing all arrangements.
“Champat Rai is in charge of all arrangements. Keeping in mind Maryada Purushottam's message of social harmony, devotees invited to the event will represent each section and region. Since Ayodhya Dham is located in eastern UP, it was decided to invite devotees who have very close ties to Ayodhya Dham. So, a list of 6000-8000 people has been prepared.”
