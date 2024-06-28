Ayodhya rains: Station underwater after heavy pre-monsoon showers, roads near Ram Mandir flooded | See visuals

Ayodhya rains: Pre-monsoon rains caused flooding in Ayodhya, locals and residents complain of poor infrastructure, and a lack of provisions and garbage.

Livemint
First Published01:27 PM IST
Ayodhya rains: People walk through a flooded street following rains in Ayodhya
Ayodhya rains: People walk through a flooded street following rains in Ayodhya(PTI)

Ayodhya rains: Pre-monsoon rains in parts of north India, such as the national capital Delhi and tourist town Ayodhya, have caused flooding and exposed poor infrastructure.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the roof of the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was leaking amid rains. The temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, expressed 'surprise', saying: “So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this.”

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof ‘leaking’ within 6 months of Pran Pratistha ceremony

The next day, PTI reported that heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of Ayodhya, with locals and tourists having to wade in ankle-deep water to make their way across town.

The video (see below) also showed the entrance to the new Ram Temple flooded as devotees lined up outside and the entrance roof missing sheets, leaving those standing underneath exposed.

Ayodhya rains: People walk through a waterlogged street leading to the Ram temple after rainfalls, in Ayodhya on June 26

On June 27, The Hindu reported that Residents of Jalwanpura Colony near Ram Mandir said water entered their homes and also affected the function of guest houses.

"Rain has caused water-logging here, and guests (tourists and devotees) are having difficulties," local resident Amarinder Shukla told the paper. He added that the city sees 2,000-2,500 guests visit the guest houses daily, and they are now encountering problems as even bikes and four-wheelers cannot gain access. Shukla also complained of the water being "extremely dirty".

Also Read | Delhi airport roof collapse at Terminal 1: Here’s what we know so far

Another local resident who did not identify himself blamed the hurried construction and careless infrastructure plans for the mess. He told the paper, "The infrastructure plan for Ayodhya has many flaws, causing problems for locals and tourists. The problem has been caused because the work was done in a hurry, which shows carelessness."

Repair work underway after a road got damaged due to rains, in Ayodhya

Netizens React

Social media has been abuzz with visuals of the state of Ayodhya even before the monsoon properly begins. The city has gained much limelight as the BJP and NDA campaigned hard on the back of infrastructure development and Ram Mandir here.

Also Read | Monsoon in Delhi: IMD makes BIG announcement amid heavy rainfall
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaAyodhya rains: Station underwater after heavy pre-monsoon showers, roads near Ram Mandir flooded | See visuals

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

376.85
09:07 AM | 28 JUN 2024
11.2 (3.06%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
09:07 AM | 28 JUN 2024
0.5 (0.16%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
09:07 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)

State Bank Of India

854.65
09:07 AM | 28 JUN 2024
10.5 (1.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,855.05
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
259.05 (9.98%)

Praj Industries

730.95
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
52.35 (7.71%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,025.80
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
139.4 (7.39%)

IIFL Finance

513.85
09:02 AM | 28 JUN 2024
33.35 (6.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue