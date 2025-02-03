Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s head priest critical in Lucknow’s SGPGI hospital after brain stroke. Check details here

Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple's head priest is in critical condition after a brain stroke and is undergoing treatment at Lucknow's SGPGI Hospital, as per reports.

Updated3 Feb 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Ayodhya: Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das at his residence, in Ayodhya(PTI)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya has suffered a brain stroke and is in critical condition at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), the hospital said on Monday (February 3), according to a PTI report.

Mahant Satyendra Das Critical: Details

Mahant Satyendra Das, 85, was shifted to the SGPGI on Sunday (February 2) after initial treatment, the report added.

“Shri Satyendra Das ji is suffering from a stroke. He is diabetic and hypertensive. He was admitted to SGPGI on Sunday and is currently in the Neurology ward HDU (High Dependency Unit). Though his condition is critical, he is following commands and his vitals are stable at present. He is under close monitoring,” SGPGI said in a statement on Monday.

Das was priest of the makeshift Ram temple on December 6, 1992 when the Babri Mosque was demolished.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir to be completed by June

Last year, Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra told reporters that construction of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is set to be completed by June 2025, and the rampart and shoe racks by September.

Mishra had said that they reviewed the construction on Saturday, and a timeline for completion of the project would be decided. “The rampart for which approximately 8,40,000 cubic feet of stones are to be laid, only 3 lakh cubic feet is left. Hopefully, we will be able to complete the 1 km rampart, which has 6 temples, by June 2025,” he had said.

Mishra added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee have requested to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya.

When to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

Earlier, issuing a notice on visitor crowds to the temple amid the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's General Secretary Champat Rai said the intensity of gatherings will subside after Vasant Panchami and the weather in February will be pleasant.

“There will be much relief after Vasant Panchami, and the weather in February will also be pleasant. It would be best if devotees from nearby areas plan their visit during that time. We request you to kindly consider this appeal,” the notice said.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the temple was held on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published:3 Feb 2025, 01:34 PM IST
