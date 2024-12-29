The construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is set to be completed by June 2025, with ramparts and shoe racks to be finished by September. The project also includes 85 murals, of which 21 are completed.

Construction of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is set to be completed by June 2025, Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra told media on December 29.

Mishra announced the completion of construction by June 2025, and said that the rampart and shoe racks will be done by September, with rising tower construction being checked for aviation safety.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir — The Details "We are committed to completing all construction work by June 2025, except for the ramparts and shoe racks, which are estimated to go on till September 2025. 85 murals will be set up in the museum, of which work on 60 murals has already begun, and 21 murals. including 6 murals of Ram have been completed... New titanium lattices are being made for the Parikrama on the ground, first and second floors," Mishra stated.

“The biggest challenge is to complete the construction of the rising tower which is also being checked for aviation safety," he added.

Timeline Speaking to reporters on December 28 too, Mishra had said that they reviewed the construction on Saturday and a timeline for completion of the project would be decided. "The rampart for which approximately 8,40,000 cubic feet of stones are to be laid, only 3 lakh cubic feet is left. Hopefully, will be able to complete the 1 km rampart which has 6 temples by June 2025," he had said.

Mishra added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee have requested to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya.

“The final inspection of the statues will be done in Jaipur by the first week of January. Digging has begun for the pool in the middle of the temples inside the complex. Today its design and technical details will be discussed. We have requested our general secretary to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya," he further stated.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the temple was held on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}