Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's idol to be chosen today ahead of temple consecration; check how it will be selected
Three designs for the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be put to a vote on December 29. The idol with the most votes will be installed at the consecration ceremony on January 22.
The idol of Ram Lalla will be selected on December 29. Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will choose it through voting. The chosen idol will be a central figure in the Ram temple's consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.
