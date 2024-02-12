Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Both the AAP leaders, their spouses and other family members spent around one hour and 15 minutes at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today I had the good fortune to have the darshan of Ram Lalla. I felt immense peace after offering prayers at the shrine that cannot be described in words," news agency PTI quoted the Delhi chief minister as saying.

The AAP’s national convenor also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share some pictures after the divine darshan of Ram Lalla. Both the chief ministers and their families can be seen offering prayers and taking blessings of the deity at the grand temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Reaching Ayodhya today with my parents and my wife, I had the privilege of having the divine darshan of Ramlala ji in the Shri Ram temple. Bhagwant ji and his family were also present on this occasion."

Everyone together had the darshan of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Ji and prayed for the progress of the country and the welfare of all humanity. May Lord Shri Ramchandra ji bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram," the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

"It is a matter of good fortune for the entire world that a beautiful and grand temple has been constructed in Ayodhya and lakhs of Ram devotees are coming every day to offer worship," the agency quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said India is a country of multiple religious faiths where all festivals are celebrated together.

"At the Ram temple, we prayed for peace and brotherhood in the country. India is a bouquet of flowers of different hues each with its own unique fragrance," Mann said

Kejriwal and Mann were hosted over lunch by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal was invited to the January 22 Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla, he had said he wanted to visit it later with his family.

Earlier on Sunday, MLAs from Uttar Pradesh offered prayers at the temple. The MLAs were joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but legislators from the main Opposition Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav skipped the temple trip.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22 in a ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The auspicious event was attended by thousands of VVIPs, including politicians, cricketers, industrialists, spiritual leaders etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temple was opened for darshan to the general public on January 23. Since the inauguration of the temple, more than a million devotees and pilgrims have visited the holy site to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla.

