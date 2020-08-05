Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE Updates: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE Updates: The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE Updates: The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'.

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pooja LIVE Updates

PM will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today. The willpower & resolve shown by PM Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony: Swami Avdheshanand Giri at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

India's biggest fortune that we're witnessing Ram Mandir event...To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here: Yog Guru Ramdev at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

PM's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment. We'll honour him with headgear, a silver crown & a stole with name of Lord Ram printed: Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi

The Prime Minister's Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ayodhya from the national capital to take part in the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held later on Wednesday.

It is the Supreme Court which ended the Ram temple-Babri Masjid land dispute, paving the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the temple in Ayodhya to take place, and everyone should accept its decision, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday.

Today is a historic day. This day will be remembered for long. I am confident that with construction of Ram Temple, 'Ram Rajya' will be established in India: Yog Guru Ramdev at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Strict security and COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the temple.

Uttar Pradesh: Religious leaders who have arrived at Ayodhya for 'Bhoomi Poojan' say, "Today marks the end of a long struggle. It will be a historical day."

Iqbal Ansari, one of the seven litigants from the Muslim side in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, has been invited for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also invited social worker Mohammad Shareef, 82, who was awarded Padma Shri this year for performing last rites of more than 25,000 unclaimed bodies over a three-decade span.