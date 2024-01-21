AIIMS Delhi rolls back decision to stay shut till 2.30 pm on Monday after severe backlash
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi had announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on January 22, 2024, as Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in national capital Delhi has reversed its decision to take half-day off on 22 January, Monday, citing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony. The reversal of decision by the central government-run hospital comes amid severe backlash for taking a half-day off.