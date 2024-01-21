The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in national capital Delhi has reversed its decision to take half-day off on 22 January, Monday, citing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony. The reversal of decision by the central government-run hospital comes amid severe backlash for taking a half-day off.

On Saturday the AIIMS Delhi, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on 22 January citing Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya.

However, the hospitals had noted that all critical clinical services will continue their operations.

"The Government of India has declared Monday, January 22, 2024, a half day closing till 14.30 hrs, vide OM ref: F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DOPT dated January 18, 2024, as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India," the premier medical institute said in a circular.

"It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on January 22, 2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," they added.

"However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till February 2, 2024 vide ref: No.F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt. (H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated January 9, 2024), all CRITICAL CLINICAL services shall remain functional," the premier medical institute stated.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on 22 January.

