Ahead of the much-awaited ‘ Pran Pratishtha ' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for the holy city and other important nearby areas.

The webpage (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/ayodhya/) shows weather information on temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns for seven days starting January 18 in major languages spoken across the globe including Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

The webpage not only provides weather-related information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, New Delhi and Mankapur along with other important places but also provides a seven-day forecast of sunrise and sunset timings in both Hindi and English.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir will take place on January 22. The religious rituals for the 'pran-pratistha' ceremony started on January 16. The seven-day ritual will continue till January 21. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum today i.e. January 18. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the seven-day ritual will follow Dwadash Adhivas protocols, with various ceremonies taking place each day.

As per the Trust, 16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan, 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti, 18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, 19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, 19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas, 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas, 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas, 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas, 21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas.

The consecration ceremony, marking the Pran Prathistha of Shri Ram Lalla, is slated for January 22 which will take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the pran-prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.

