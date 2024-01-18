 Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: IMD launches webpage for weather updates ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 18 2024 15:04:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 -0.46%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,484.05 -3.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 299.15 -3.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 818.75 1.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 628.15 0.32%
Business News/ News / India/  Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: IMD launches webpage for weather updates ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'
Back Back

Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: IMD launches webpage for weather updates ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'

 Livemint

Ahead of the much-awaited ‘Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for the holy city and other important nearby areas.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. The 'pran-prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22 (Photo: AP)Premium
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. The 'pran-prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22 (Photo: AP)

Ahead of the much-awaited ‘Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for the holy city and other important nearby areas.

The webpage (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/ayodhya/) shows weather information on temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns for seven days starting January 18 in major languages spoken across the globe including Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps; half day in all central govt offices on 22 Jan

The webpage not only provides weather-related information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, New Delhi and Mankapur along with other important places but also provides a seven-day forecast of sunrise and sunset timings in both Hindi and English.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir will take place on January 22. The religious rituals for the 'pran-pratistha' ceremony started on January 16. The seven-day ritual will continue till January 21. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum today i.e. January 18. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

Also Read | Does Ayodhya Ram Mandir stand over disputed Babri Masjid site? ‘Evidence shows…’

As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the seven-day ritual will follow Dwadash Adhivas protocols, with various ceremonies taking place each day.

As per the Trust, 16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan, 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti, 18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, 19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, 19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas, 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas, 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas, 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas, 21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Govt offices to observe half-day on January 22. Check timing and other details

The consecration ceremony, marking the Pran Prathistha of Shri Ram Lalla, is slated for January 22 which will take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the pran-prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Jan 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App