Indian Railways will facilitate its passengers with live streaming of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22 across the country, news agency ANI reported Thursday citing sources

The report said at least 9,000 screens are available at railway stations across the country, on which the national transporter plans to live telecast the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Besides, Indian Railways the DD News and DD National channels of Doordarshan will live telecast the entire event Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Live telecast arrangements have been made in Ayodhya Dham. A Media Centre is supposed to set up at Ram Katha Sangrahalay in Ayodhya with limited capacity, where large LED TVs will be set up to facilitate viewing of the telecast.

Earlier India Today reported that a live broadcast of the ceremony will be showcased at New York City’s renowned Times Square in the US. The report said the much-awaited 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla will also be live-streamed at various Indian embassies, and consulates overseas.

Earlier in August 2020, a digital billboard of the Ram Mandir was played at Times Square marking 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. PM Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed its workers to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram consecration at the booth level, news agency ANI reported.

This initiative is designed to offer a platform for the general public to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala.

“This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony," ANI reported citing a source.

Party workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts ('bhandar'), or “contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need," the sources added.

The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) started on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. The seven-day ritual will continue till January 21. The idol was be placed in the sanctum sanctorum today. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!