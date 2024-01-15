As the fervour over the Ram Temple inauguration is riding high across the nation, scamsters have taken this opportunity to dupe devotees in the name of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Here's a list of scams that people must know so as to avoid getting duped or looted by cyber criminals in the name of the "historic" Ram temple ceremony which is set to be held in Ayodhya on January 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Getting free VIP passes to Ram Mandir? A message promising users one's free-VIP entry into the Ayodhya Ram temple is doing round on WhatsApp. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that came with an "apk" file (Android Package) attached to it - named as Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan.apk". Subsequently, the person is asked to install "Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan" to get VIP access. There might be times a person is asked to fill up a form to avail this opportunity.

Now, no state government or temple trust members or any other official is involved in this case. What installing these apk files can do? Clicking on them or installing them can help the scamster steal one's personal data including passwords, personal messages, card numbers, contacts etc. This can also help the hacker to remotely control you mobile phones and know about your location.

So how to get entry into Ram temple on January 22? Only individuals with valid invites or on government duty would be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 22. According to a Times of India report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed authorities to ask local hotels to cancel advance bookings as far as possible and give preference to the invitees of the trust.

After the consecration, the temple will be open for devotees to perform "Aarti" of the deity of Lord Ram. The free passes for the "Aarti" can be obtained offline and online.

Dhruvesh Mishra, 'Aarti pass' section manager, had told ANI, "Aarti is held at three times a day. Only pass-holders can attend it. The pass for the aarti can be obtained by producing government-issued ID cards. Right now, only 30 people are allowed to attend aarti with a pass. This number could be increased as per the number of devotees. This service is free of cost."

2. Seeking funds for Ram temple: In another post on X, Vinod Bansal informed about a fake social media page titled "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh". The page, equipped with a QR code, asks users to contribute funds in the name of the Ram Temple construction. Some social media users also alleged that they received messages "purportedly from ISKCON for donation in the name of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi".

Warning against making such contributions, Bansal said some people are trying to cheat others by making fake ID in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He also said the matter has been flagged to the Union home ministry and police chiefs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

3. Free prasad from Ram Mandir real or scam? According to reports, there's a website that claims to send you Ram mandir prasad after "Pran Prathistha" event for free upon booking. A website named "Khadi Organic" claims to have "come up with a unique initiative, through which devotees can receive the prasad of Ram Mandir at home".

Notably, "Khadi Organic" has nothing to do with Ram Janmabhoomi Trust or any government institution. Many on social media claim it to be scam, which is yet to be confirmed. A video circulating on social media explains that this might be scam or just a "marketing strategy". The video claimed that the prasad, sent by this website by placing an order, is not actually from Ram Mandir and that it takes the delivery cost of ₹50. Meanwhile, a social media user alleged, "As soon as the users tagged them they stopped taking orders..."

Besides, there are several other websites that offer "free Ram Mandir prasad" or "Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Ayodhya Prasad".

Now, whether these offer or these company are fake or real will be known only on the day of the Ram Mandir ceremony on January 22. According to a Jansatta report, the company closed online booking on prasad "due huge demand". The report advised people to book free prasad on the first day of the event on their own risk.

What we know about Ram mandir prasad? All invitees attending the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya next week will be handed a ‘Ramraj’ and prasad as a token gift. ‘Ramraj’ is the soil extracted during the temple’s foundation laying. “More than 11,000 guests from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony on January 22 and they will be given memorable gifts such as 'Ramraj'," a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member said, as quoted by ANI.

