West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “doing gimmicks" through the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. On Wednesday, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at the West Bengal CM and said, "Those who have not played any role in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, those who do not feel the pain of a mosque being built on the Ram Temple. They haven't been lathi-charged, nor have they been jailed. They can never understand the significance of this temple". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TMC supremo had on Tuesday asserted that "she does not support festivities that exclude other communities".

"Yesterday I was asked to comment on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as if I have nothing else to do. I said that religion belongs to individuals but festivals are for all," she said. "The BJP is doing it (Ram Mandir inauguration) under court’s instruction but doing it as a gimmick show before the Lok Sabha polls... I don't believe in dividing people on religious lines," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "This temple (Ram Mandir) is being built after 500 years of agitation... No other religious place in the world has seen so much contribution, as is seen by Ram Janmabhoomi Temple- be it financial, physical, or emotional."

CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that the government of India is a government run by agencies," Banerjee said.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Mamata Banerjee described West Bengal as a land of peace.

"Remember, I will never allow a division between Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Christian and tribals. Bengal is a land of peace and there is no place to do divisive politics. Bengal is the Mecca and Madinah for Muslims, Belur Math and Dakshineswar for Hindus and Jaher than (sacred grove) for tribals," she said.

The the high-profile consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on 22 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!