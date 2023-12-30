Ayodhya Ram Mandir: CM Manik Saha requests special trains for Tripura pilgrims
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has requested Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw for a special train service so that pilgrims from Agartala can reach Ayodhya. This request aligns with the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
