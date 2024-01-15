Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration expected to generate ₹1 lakh crore of business: CAIT
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Monday said that the pran pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 is expected to generate business worth ₹1 lakh crore across the country
