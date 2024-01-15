The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Monday said that the pran pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 is expected to generate business worth ₹1 lakh crore across the country.

"This event not only resonates with religious sentiments but also brings a surge in economic activities. The faith and trust of people are leading to the creation of many new businesses based on the country's traditional economic system," news agency PTI quoted Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT, as saying.

The CAIT Secretary General said the business revenue figures are based on feedback received from trade associations of 30 cities across different states.

There is immense enthusiasm and excitement among the people of all sections across the country which will lead to people buying products associated with Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir and hence traders have made extensive preparations to meet this additional demand, Khandelwal said.

The CAIT Secretary General further said approximately 30,000 different programmes by trade associations are being organised across the country in view of the Ram temple consecration.

These include market processions, Shri Ram Chowki, Shri Ram rallies, Shri Ram Pad Yatra, scooter and car rallies, and Shri Ram assemblies. Markets are witnessing a high demand for Shri Ram flags, banners, caps, t-shirts, and printed 'kurtas' featuring the image of the Ram temple.

"The demand for models of Ram Mandir has also seen a rapid increase, and it is expected that over 5 crore models will be sold across the country for which small manufacturing units are working day-night in many cities of different states," Khandelwal told PTI.

More than 200 major markets and a large number of smaller markets in the national capital will witness Shri Ram flags and decorations from next week, Khandelwal added.

He further said several markets in the national capital will also witness cultural programmes, with folk dancers and singers coming from Vrindavan and Jaipur for performances.

(With input from agencies)

