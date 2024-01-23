Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Ram temple opened for public on Tuesday, a day after the ceremonial Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla, that saw the who's who of India in attendance. On Tuesday, devotees thronged in large numbers to Ayodhya. A large number of devotees, both locals and visitors from other states, gathered near the main gateway along the Ram Path leading to the temple complex late on Monday, seeking an entry to the premises. Security was steeped up at the temple, which witnessed a heavy rush of devotees at its main gate to have 'Darshan' of Ram Lalla since the grand temple was thrown open to the public today. People were seen breaking through security at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Devotees flocked to the temple from 3 am to offer prayers. The police stationed at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had on Monday told the large crowd built up near the ceremonial gateway -- decked up for the consecration ceremony -- that that the temple would open to the public from Tuesday. A devotee told news agency ANI that he has come all the way from Odisha to have darshan of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. "I have come from Odisha's Puri to Ayodhya on bike to have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. It was a journey of 1224 kilometres. I was very eager to have 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. When I was asked on my way where I was going, I said that that I was going to have darshan of Lord Ram at the temple which was not built for over 500 years," he said speaking to ANI.

Devotees were also seen taking a dip at the Saryu River by the temple amid intense cold weather.

"I will go to the Mandir now. I have brought rice for Ram Lalla. I took a dip at the Saryu. The water was very cold," one of the devotees at the ghat said.

An astrologer who had predicted that the grand Ram temple would be built after October 2019 was also one of the devotees who queued up to have darshan at the temple.

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.

Built-in the traditional Nagara style, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned.

