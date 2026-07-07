Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case: Champat Rai calls allegations 'baseless', will respond after SIT report

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday broke his silence over allegations of donation embezzlement linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, describing the accusations against him as "baseless" and saying he would address every claim only after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its inquiry. His statement came a day after the Trust formally accepted his resignation, even as opposition parties intensified allegations of a cover-up and renewed demands for an independent investigation.

The controversy has placed the Ram Temple Trust under increasing public scrutiny, with political parties questioning its functioning while the police investigation into the alleged donation theft continues.

Champat Rai says SIT report will reveal 'the entire truth' In a handwritten letter addressed to "Ram devotees", Rai said he had deliberately chosen to remain silent while the investigation was underway.

Describing his public life as an "open book", he said the allegations levelled against him were without merit.

Rai noted that the SIT's preliminary findings had already been presented before the Trust's general meeting and that the report, initially classified as "top secret", had since been made public.

He wrote that once the SIT submits its final report, he would respond to every allegation individually and ensure that "the entire truth" is placed before the public.

Rai also shared the letter on X alongside a verse from the Ramcharitmanas: "Dheeraj dharm mitra aru naari, aapad kaal parikhiye chari" (Patience, righteousness, friends and one's spouse are tested in times of adversity).

Ram Mandir Trust confirms Rai is no longer a member The Trust clarified on Tuesday that Rai and fellow member Anil Mishra had formally ceased to be members after their resignations were accepted during Monday's meeting.

Krishna Mohan, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, has been appointed interim general secretary. The Trust is expected to decide at its next meeting on July 22 whether to make the appointment permanent.

"As of now, Krishna Mohan has been appointed as the interim General Secretary by the Trust, but the Trust may later decide to make this appointment permanent," Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said.

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The Trust has also constituted a three-member search committee to identify a chief executive officer and announced plans to strengthen its donation management system to prevent future irregularities.

UP Police intensify investigation into Ram Mandir donation theft case The Ayodhya police investigation remains active.

Officials are preparing to confront three accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, with evidence gathered during the questioning of five other arrested suspects on July 5.

All eight accused were arrested on June 25 and remain in judicial custody. Investigators questioned them inside jail after obtaining special permission from the court.

Meanwhile, some groups have demanded that Rai and other Trust members also be named in the FIR as the investigation progresses.

Congress alleges 'cover-up', seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe The opposition sharpened its attack following Rai's statement, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to shield those responsible.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the resignations were being used to divert attention from the larger controversy.

"The people of the country believe that through resignations and limited action, an attempt is being made to cover up the entire matter and protect the real culprits and big players," he wrote on X.

He demanded that the existing Trust be dissolved and replaced with a new body comprising Shankaracharyas, Dharmacharyas, saints and religious representatives.

"The public has no faith in the Uttar Pradesh government's SIT. The investigation of the case should be conducted independently under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge," he said.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also accused the BJP and RSS of having "captured" the temple administration.

The Congress organised protest marches in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra over the alleged misuse of temple donations, while the Aam Aadmi Party also demanded stronger action.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "Only FIR is not sufficient."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called for a CBI investigation monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge, while the Samajwadi Party has similarly urged judicial intervention.

Yogi Adityanath accuses opposition of targeting Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rejected the opposition's allegations, arguing that the Trust itself had sought an independent inquiry.

"The preliminary report of the SIT has led to action by the Trust. But for the past month, the Samajwadi Party, Congress and other so-called secular parties have been running a campaign to defame Ayodhya."

He added: "They are targeting Ayodhya, targeting the Ram Janmabhoomi and attacking the faith of millions. This is a malicious attempt to create a negative atmosphere in the country."

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Adityanath said the Trust had requested the state government to constitute the SIT precisely to ensure that the facts emerged independently.

He also accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of selectively targeting Hindu institutions while remaining silent on issues concerning Waqf properties.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust says all donated valuables are accounted for Seeking to reassure devotees, the Trust disclosed detailed records of donations received over the past three financial years.

Treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the Trust currently holds more than 32 kg of gold-like items and over 1,518 kg of silver and silver-like items, all of which have been properly documented.

According to the Trust, 2,926 valuable articles donated by devotees are safe, with receipts issued for every contribution.

The Trust also displayed several donated items before the media, including a gold Ramcharitmanas, after allegations surfaced that expensive offerings had gone missing.