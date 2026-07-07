Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case: Champat Rai calls allegations 'baseless', will respond after SIT report

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday broke his silence over allegations of donation embezzlement linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, describing the accusations against him as "baseless" and saying he would address every claim only after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its inquiry. His statement came a day after the Trust formally accepted his resignation, even as opposition parties intensified allegations of a cover-up and renewed demands for an independent investigation.

Advertisement

The controversy has placed the Ram Temple Trust under increasing public scrutiny, with political parties questioning its functioning while the police investigation into the alleged donation theft continues.

Champat Rai says SIT report will reveal 'the entire truth' In a handwritten letter addressed to "Ram devotees", Rai said he had deliberately chosen to remain silent while the investigation was underway.

Describing his public life as an "open book", he said the allegations levelled against him were without merit.

Rai noted that the SIT's preliminary findings had already been presented before the Trust's general meeting and that the report, initially classified as "top secret", had since been made public.

He wrote that once the SIT submits its final report, he would respond to every allegation individually and ensure that "the entire truth" is placed before the public.

Advertisement

Rai also shared the letter on X alongside a verse from the Ramcharitmanas: "Dheeraj dharm mitra aru naari, aapad kaal parikhiye chari" (Patience, righteousness, friends and one's spouse are tested in times of adversity).

Ram Mandir Trust confirms Rai is no longer a member The Trust clarified on Tuesday that Rai and fellow member Anil Mishra had formally ceased to be members after their resignations were accepted during Monday's meeting.

Krishna Mohan, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, has been appointed interim general secretary. The Trust is expected to decide at its next meeting on July 22 whether to make the appointment permanent.

"As of now, Krishna Mohan has been appointed as the interim General Secretary by the Trust, but the Trust may later decide to make this appointment permanent," Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Is Bajrang Lal Bagra set to replace Champat Rai? Speculation grows

The Trust has also constituted a three-member search committee to identify a chief executive officer and announced plans to strengthen its donation management system to prevent future irregularities.

UP Police intensify investigation into Ram Mandir donation theft case The Ayodhya police investigation remains active.

Officials are preparing to confront three accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, with evidence gathered during the questioning of five other arrested suspects on July 5.

All eight accused were arrested on June 25 and remain in judicial custody. Investigators questioned them inside jail after obtaining special permission from the court.

Meanwhile, some groups have demanded that Rai and other Trust members also be named in the FIR as the investigation progresses.

Congress alleges 'cover-up', seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe The opposition sharpened its attack following Rai's statement, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to shield those responsible.

Advertisement

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the resignations were being used to divert attention from the larger controversy.

"The people of the country believe that through resignations and limited action, an attempt is being made to cover up the entire matter and protect the real culprits and big players," he wrote on X.

He demanded that the existing Trust be dissolved and replaced with a new body comprising Shankaracharyas, Dharmacharyas, saints and religious representatives.

"The public has no faith in the Uttar Pradesh government's SIT. The investigation of the case should be conducted independently under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge," he said.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also accused the BJP and RSS of having "captured" the temple administration.

Advertisement

The Congress organised protest marches in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra over the alleged misuse of temple donations, while the Aam Aadmi Party also demanded stronger action.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "Only FIR is not sufficient."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called for a CBI investigation monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge, while the Samajwadi Party has similarly urged judicial intervention.

Yogi Adityanath accuses opposition of targeting Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rejected the opposition's allegations, arguing that the Trust itself had sought an independent inquiry.

"The preliminary report of the SIT has led to action by the Trust. But for the past month, the Samajwadi Party, Congress and other so-called secular parties have been running a campaign to defame Ayodhya."

Advertisement

He added: "They are targeting Ayodhya, targeting the Ram Janmabhoomi and attacking the faith of millions. This is a malicious attempt to create a negative atmosphere in the country."

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row: Trust to hold key meeting today

Adityanath said the Trust had requested the state government to constitute the SIT precisely to ensure that the facts emerged independently.

He also accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of selectively targeting Hindu institutions while remaining silent on issues concerning Waqf properties.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust says all donated valuables are accounted for Seeking to reassure devotees, the Trust disclosed detailed records of donations received over the past three financial years.

Treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the Trust currently holds more than 32 kg of gold-like items and over 1,518 kg of silver and silver-like items, all of which have been properly documented.

Advertisement

According to the Trust, 2,926 valuable articles donated by devotees are safe, with receipts issued for every contribution.

The Trust also displayed several donated items before the media, including a gold Ramcharitmanas, after allegations surfaced that expensive offerings had gone missing.

Giri urged anyone possessing credible evidence of wrongdoing to submit it to the SIT rather than make unverified public allegations.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case: Champat Rai calls allegations 'baseless', will respond after SIT report