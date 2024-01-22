Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations doubling. How to make online contribution? UPI, Bank details, step-by-step guide here
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made it possible for people to donate money to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya through various payment methods, including UPI apps like Google Pay and BharatPe
Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha on Monday, January 22. Now, people from across the world can donate money to the Ram Mandir through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The donations for Ram Temple went live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). Anyone can pay using UPI apps like Google Pay and BharatPe.