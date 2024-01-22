Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha on Monday, January 22. Now, people from across the world can donate money to the Ram Mandir through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The donations for Ram Temple went live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). Anyone can pay using UPI apps like Google Pay and BharatPe.

NDTVProfit reported quoting sources from the temple's trust that donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been rapidly increasing, with contributions doubling every hour.

Here is how devotees can make online donations to Ram Temple

Go to the website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Various donation methods are available, including payment gateways, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, demand draft, and cheque payments.

If you want to donate to the Ram Mandir, then these are the account details that have been shared on the official website

State Bank of India

A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

A/C No: 39161495808

IFSC Code: SBIN0002510

Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi

Bank of Baroda

UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@bob

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account Number: 05820100021211

IFSC Code: BARB0AYODHY

Branch Name: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

Punjab National Bank

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account number: 3865000100139999

IFSC CODE: PUNB0386500

BRANCH: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

Foreigners can also donate as well

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account number: 42162875158

IFSC CODE: SBIN0000691

SWIFT CODE: SBININBB104

BRANCH: New Delhi Main Branch, 4th floor, FCRA Cell 11, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm. The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

