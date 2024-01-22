Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha on Monday, January 22. Now, people from across the world can donate money to the Ram Mandir through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The donations for Ram Temple went live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). Anyone can pay using UPI apps like Google Pay and BharatPe.
NDTVProfit reported quoting sources from the temple's trust that donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been rapidly increasing, with contributions doubling every hour.
Catch Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony live Updates here
Here is how devotees can make online donations to Ram Temple
Go to the website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
Various donation methods are available, including payment gateways, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, demand draft, and cheque payments.
If you want to donate to the Ram Mandir, then these are the account details that have been shared on the official website
State Bank of India
A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
A/C No: 39161495808
IFSC Code: SBIN0002510
Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi
UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@bob
Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Account Number: 05820100021211
IFSC Code: BARB0AYODHY
Branch Name: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Account number: 3865000100139999
IFSC CODE: PUNB0386500
BRANCH: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
Foreigners can also donate as well
Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Account number: 42162875158
IFSC CODE: SBIN0000691
SWIFT CODE: SBININBB104
BRANCH: New Delhi Main Branch, 4th floor, FCRA Cell 11, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001
The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm. The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!