comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 02 2024 15:59:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.55 -0.25%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,699.25 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 639.05 -0.45%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 469.15 -1.71%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 982.10 -1.91%
Business News/ News / India/  Ayodhya Ram Mandir: First look of invitation cards for consecration ceremony out! Watch video
Back Back

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: First look of invitation cards for consecration ceremony out! Watch video

 Livemint

The first look of the invitation card for the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, scheduled on January 22, is out!

Ram Lalla idol is to be installed in Ayodhya on Jan 22, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)Premium
Ram Lalla idol is to be installed in Ayodhya on Jan 22, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: The first look of the invitation card for the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, scheduled on January 22 in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, is out! After decades of a long legal battle, Ram Mandir will finally be open for devotees following this month's grand ceremony.

The Times of India has posted a video of the invitation card on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. “Auspicious Ceremony for Ram Lala's Return to his Original Seat at New Grand Temple Home," the first page of the card read. It also included the courses and time of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya.

Visuals of the invitation cards being sent to different people have been doing rounds on the internet. Take a look at the invitation card below,

Since being posted by TOI, netizens expressed their happiness over the first look at the consecration ceremony's invitation card. “This appears incredibly beautiful. Is it possible for us to have one as well?" one user wrote.

Another user said, “How exciting!!" “Jai shree Ram 🚩" the third person commented.

The 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ have been sent to invitees from across the nation. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people.

The visuals of the invitation card have been also shared by the news agency PTI on its social media handle.

The grand ceremony will also be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several other prominent personalities who will be attending the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple.

The construction of Ram Temple has received contributions from not just different parts of India, but also from other countries. In a significant cultural gesture, Thailand has sent soil to the Ramjanmabhoomi ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, the country had sent water from its two rivers in Thailand to Lord Ram's temple.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be celebrated at a grand level just like a festival in the state, said Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh recently.

On the occasion, the state government will hold recitation of the Ram Charitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa in all prestigious temples and ‘muths’. These events will be organized throughout the state from January 14 till the consecration ceremony. These programs will be managed by local artists through the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Council established in every district, Singh added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Jan 2024, 06:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App