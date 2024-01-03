Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: The first look of the invitation card for the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, scheduled on January 22 in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, is out! After decades of a long legal battle, Ram Mandir will finally be open for devotees following this month's grand ceremony. The Times of India has posted a video of the invitation card on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. “Auspicious Ceremony for Ram Lala's Return to his Original Seat at New Grand Temple Home," the first page of the card read. It also included the courses and time of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. Visuals of the invitation cards being sent to different people have been doing rounds on the internet. Take a look at the invitation card below, Since being posted by TOI, netizens expressed their happiness over the first look at the consecration ceremony's invitation card. “This appears incredibly beautiful. Is it possible for us to have one as well?" one user wrote. Another user said, “How exciting!!" “Jai shree Ram 🚩" the third person commented. The 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ have been sent to invitees from across the nation. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people. The visuals of the invitation card have been also shared by the news agency PTI on its social media handle.

The grand ceremony will also be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several other prominent personalities who will be attending the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple.

The construction of Ram Temple has received contributions from not just different parts of India, but also from other countries. In a significant cultural gesture, Thailand has sent soil to the Ramjanmabhoomi ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, the country had sent water from its two rivers in Thailand to Lord Ram's temple.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be celebrated at a grand level just like a festival in the state, said Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh recently.

On the occasion, the state government will hold recitation of the Ram Charitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa in all prestigious temples and ‘muths’. These events will be organized throughout the state from January 14 till the consecration ceremony. These programs will be managed by local artists through the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Council established in every district, Singh added.

