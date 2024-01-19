German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann, famous for her soulful renditions of Indian devotional songs on social media platforms like Instagram, and Tik Tok, has now sang the Ram Bhajan ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony is scheduled to be held on 22 January.

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, ceremony Cassandra Mae Spittmann sang her rendition of the devotional song ‘Ram Aayenge’. The video was shared by news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Duisburg, Germany | German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann sings the devotional song ‘Ram Aayenge’. Her rendition of the Ram Bhajan has gone viral on social media," wrote ANI in the caption of the post.

The video shows a person requesting Spittmann if she can sing Ram Aayenge, to which she readily agrees. Then, she starts singing the devotional song in her soulful voice.

This post was shared on 18 January. Since being shared, it has garnered close to two lakh views. The post also has nearly 10,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A netizen wrote, “Amazing. So perfect voice and modulation in Hindi. She is really amazing." A second said, "This is beautiful."

"Such a display of bonding between India and Germany." wrote another netizen.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared a video of Germany's Cassandra Mae Spittmann singing 'Vaishnava Jana To' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Gandhi Ji's thoughts strike a chord with people all around the world! Do hear this soulful rendition of "Vaishnava Jana To" sung by CassMae, whom I had recently mentioned during #MannKiBaat. She has shared it on her Instagram page," PM Modi said in a post on X while sharing the video.

On 12 January, PM Modi shared an Instagram reel link to Cassandra Mae Spittmann singing 'Ram Ayenge'.

"The world is awaiting 22nd January! This rendition by Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany, whom I once referred to during #MannKiBaat, will make you very happy. #ShriRamBhajan" PM Modi wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

